Hafeez Urges Technical Committee To Ensure Clarity In Revenue Collection

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Friday urged the technical committee to simplify relevant procedures to ensure clarity and transparency in revenue collection.

He was charging a virtual meeting of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Technical Committee, said a press release issued here.

Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Chairman of the Committee Abid Shaban, gave a detailed presentation during the meeting.

After due deliberation, it was decided to engage experts as co-opted members to streamline the working of the committee.

Representatives of the Commerce and Industries Divisions would also be included to further strengthen the committee.

During the meeting, 'FASTER' system of Sales Tax Refund for exporters was appreciated.

It was agreed that both FASTER and Rebates Systems would be fine-tuned for more efficient results on priority basis.

The technical committee directed the Ministry of Commerce to clear the backlog with reference to DLTL refunds expeditiously.

FBR would devise a strategy for liquidation of pending income tax returns.

