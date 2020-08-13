UrduPoint.com
Hafeez Welcomes SC's Decision On GIDC Case

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 04:21 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday welcomed decision of the Supreme Court, settling the long-standing Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case and enabling the government to recover GIDC stuck-up for last many years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday welcomed decision of the Supreme Court, settling the long-standing Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case and enabling the government to recover GIDC stuck-up for last many years.

In a tweet, the advisor also appreciated the good work of the government team, especially offices of the Attorney General, and the Finance and Petroleum ministries.

"Welcoming decision of the Supreme Court settling long-standing GIDC case, and enabling the government to recover GIDC stuck-up for last many years. I want to appreciate the good work of the government team, especially office of the Attorney General, and the Finance & Petroleum ministries," he tweeted.

