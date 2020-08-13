Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday welcomed decision of the Supreme Court, settling the long-standing Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case and enabling the government to recover GIDC stuck-up for last many years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday welcomed decision of the Supreme Court, settling the long-standing Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case and enabling the government to recover GIDC stuck-up for last many years.

In a tweet, the advisor also appreciated the good work of the government team, especially offices of the Attorney General, and the Finance and Petroleum ministries.

