UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haftar, Sarraj Willing To Resolve Libyan Oil Issues - German Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:30 AM

Haftar, Sarraj Willing to Resolve Libyan Oil Issues - German Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, and the prime minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, in contacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, expressed their readiness to solve issues of the country's oil industry, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday.

"The chancellor and I discussed the oil issue during the negotiations with Prime Minister Sarraj and General Haftar in the Chancellor's office before the talks here. Both sides explained that they are generally ready to find a solution," he said at a press conference on the results of negotiations in Berlin.

According to Maas, the complex issue remains on the negotiating table and will be discussed in coming days and weeks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army German Oil Berlin Angela Merkel Sunday Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE supports peace, development in Libya: Abdullah ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of State

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of European Cou ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah’s social welfare law discussed

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.