Haftar, Sarraj Willing to Resolve Libyan Oil Issues - German Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, and the prime minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, in contacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, expressed their readiness to solve issues of the country's oil industry, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday.

"The chancellor and I discussed the oil issue during the negotiations with Prime Minister Sarraj and General Haftar in the Chancellor's office before the talks here. Both sides explained that they are generally ready to find a solution," he said at a press conference on the results of negotiations in Berlin.

According to Maas, the complex issue remains on the negotiating table and will be discussed in coming days and weeks.