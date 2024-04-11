Hainan Free Trade Port Development In Full Swing: Governor
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Hainan, China's southern island province, is ramping up efforts to develop itself into a free trade port (FTP), securing progress in high-level opening up, provincial governor Liu Xiaoming said Thursday.
Hainan has become a magnet for investment, attracting a surge in foreign capital, Liu told a news conference.
Since 2018, the number of newly established foreign-funded enterprises in Hainan has grown at an annual rate of 65 percent, reaching a total of 6,543, signaling a strong vote of confidence from international investors.
In addition to the corporate boom, the province has seen significant growth in duty-free shopping. In 2023, the number of shoppers and the total value of transactions climbed by 59.9 percent and 25.4 percent, respectively, year on year, highlighting the region's burgeoning appeal as a consumer haven.
The governor said Hainan is at the forefront of implementing high-standard economic and trade rules, steadily expanding its institutional openness.
He said the tropical province has introduced a series of new measures across key areas, including services trade, digital trade, intellectual property protection, and cross-border data flows, underscoring its commitment to a top-tier business environment.
Vigorous efforts are being made to ensure the smooth and timely operation of island-wide special customs clearance, including running stress tests, Liu added.
A master plan for the FTP released in 2020 aimed to build Hainan into a globally influential high-level FTP by the middle of the century.
An FTP system focusing on trade and investment liberalization and facilitation will be "basically established" in Hainan by 2025 and become "more mature" by 2035, according to the plan.
Liu said the policy and institutional framework of the Hainan FTP has basically been established.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From Business
-
China's PPI down 2.8 pct in March41 seconds ago
-
Myanmar earns 8.8 bln USD from manufactured goods export in FY 2023-2448 seconds ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 20244 hours ago
-
New Binance chief stresses importance of compliance18 hours ago
-
WTO eyes global trade rebound but warns of risks18 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 20241 day ago
-
Stocks slide before US inflation, ECB meeting2 days ago
-
USC achieves record sales of Rs 44 billion during Ramazan2 days ago
-
US markets higher, Europe lower before US inflation, ECB meeting2 days ago
-
Global markets diverge before US inflation, ECB2 days ago