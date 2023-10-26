Open Menu

Hainan Sees Fastest Electricity Consumption Growth In China

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Hainan sees fastest electricity consumption growth in China

HAIKOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The electricity consumption growth in south China's Hainan Province ranked first among the provincial areas in the country in the first three quarters, a remarkable sign of the economic vitality of the island province.

The electricity consumption volume in Hainan surged by 16.36 percent year on year to 36.46 billion kWh during the period, according to the Hainan branch of the China Southern Power Grid.

The second and tertiary industries and the urban and rural residents' household consumption all saw double-digit growth in electricity use during the period, with the tertiary industry being the highest at 19.

38 percent year on year.

The total electricity volume consumed by the tertiary industry reached 13.22 billion kWh, with the growth largely thanks to the constantly recovering tourism market, the company said.

The power use in the wholesale and retail sectors grew by 40.07 percent, while its growth rate in the hotel and catering sectors reached 21.98 percent.

China released a master plan in June 2020 to build Hainan into a globally influential and high-level free trade port by the middle of the century. Over recent years, the island province has become an attractive shopping destination for consumers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Century Electricity China Hotel Company June 2020 Market All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

2 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

4 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

5 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

5 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

6 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

6 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

6 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

7 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

7 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business