Hainan's Offshore Duty-free Shops See Sales Up 31 Pct In H1

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

HAIKOU, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The total sales revenue of offshore duty-free shops in south China's island province of Hainan reached 32.4 billion Yuan (about 4.48 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first half of this year, representing year-on-year growth of 31 percent, local authorities said.

Out of the total sales revenue, duty-free sales hit 26.48 billion yuan, up 26 percent year on year, according to data released by the Hainan Provincial Department of Commerce.

During the period, the number of shoppers for duty-free products in Hainan totaled 5.17 million, up 34 percent year on year, and more than 25.68 million duty-free products were sold, the department said.

Since the beginning of this year, Hainan has distributed nearly 200 million yuan worth of consumer vouchers, providing full support for offshore duty-free shopping and cultural tourism to rev up the rapid recovery and expansion of its consumer market.

The province launched an international offshore duty-free shopping festival on Tuesday. In the following two months, more than 30 diverse promotional events will be organized across Hainan.

China released a master plan in June 2020 to build Hainan into a globally influential and high-level free-trade port by the middle of the century. Over recent years, the island province has become an attractive shopping destination for domestic consumers.

Through years of efforts to enhance the local tourism and shopping sectors, Hainan now boasts 12 offshore duty-free shops.

