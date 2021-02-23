Haji Zuber demands government attention towards rehabilitation of sick units

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Convener Standing Committee, FPCCI on Rehabilitation of Sick Industrial Units, Haji Zuber Ali on Tuesday urged upon the government to rehabilitate the sick units for rapid economic growth and containing the issue of unemployment.

The traders and investors should be provided with especial relief package to boost investment in the country, Haji Zuber said adding rehabilitation of the sick industrial units would greatly help in enhancing exports besides creating job opportunities for the unemployed people.

He was talking to different delegations of the Chambers and associations here at his office. Haji Zuber Ali further said that establishing new units and providing them necessary facilities would take a lot of time and investment while the rehabilitation of nonfunctional units would take little time to be operational.

He said to enhance the country's GDP growth it was necessary that industrial estates should be provided with uninterrupted power supply, gas and other incentives.

Owing to the financial position of the newly merged districts and Baluchistan, he said special packages for the industrialists and provision of soft loans should be made sure to that business community of these areas could stand on strong footings.

He said many of the industrial units have been closed down due to unfavorable international economic situation and gas load shedding however he added the FPCCI was making cogent efforts from its platform to rehabilitate and restart such units.

He said these units rather than becoming a burden on national economy would be made functional with financial and other needed support to enhance the overall country's production. There was a need of devising a proper mechanism and providing financial help to such industrialists whom units have been closed for one or another reason.

He also asked the owners of nonfunctional industrial units to contact FPPCI to share their issues adding FPCCI would provide every possible help to the industrialists.