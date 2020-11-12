UrduPoint.com
Halal Certification Mandatory To Penetrate 3 Trillion Dollar Global Market

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Halal certification was mandatory to penetrate the global Halal market to enable Pakistani exporters get their share in a whopping over three trillion Dollar business volume of Halal products per annum in the world.

This was stated by Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) Project Director Omar Qureshi, while addressing a seminar at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) for awareness on Halal certification on Thursday.

Pakistan's share in over three trillion dollar global Halal market was near to nothing and it was high time for exporters to avail this business opportunity, Qureshi said.

He said that consumers who like Halal products often found themselves struck by confusion when buying, adding that Halal certification was the only way to address that confusion and win consumers trust.

Elaborating ongoing situation, he said that Halal products particularly Halal meat was being exported by India, France, Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, and China adding that Turkey was the only country from the Muslim world extracting its share from the global Halal market.

He said that accreditation was mandatory in the global trade and every country has one accreditation council. He added that in Asia, the Asia Pacific Accreditation Council (APAC) supervises and certifies Halal products.

PNAC technical expert Farooq Azam said that muslim population was increasing and added that Pakistan can earn billions of Dollars even if its exporters start exporting Halal products to muslim countries only.

He said that in addition to Halal foods, Halal finance, Halal pharmaceauticals and even Halal tourism has been introduced. Farooq said that Halal certification can also find relevance in many other sectors.

MCCI Senior vice president Syed Iftikhar Ali said that PNAC's Halal certification can help exporters increase Pakistan's share in the global trade adding that it would also help ensure availability of good quality products in the country.

