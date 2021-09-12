Haleem Adil urges German investors to exploit opportunities in automobile sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday said Pakistan offered lucrative investment opportunities in different sectors of economy.

He expressed the views in a meeting with German Ambassador in Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck here at his residence.

Wing commander (retd) Q Muhammad Hakim was also present on the occasion.

Both the sides discussed various issues of mutual interest and ways to further enhance bilateral relations between the friendly countries.

Haleem Adil Sheikh also informed the German envoy about projects being carried out under manifesto of PTI and three year performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan led Federal government.

The German envoy appreciated PTI government for its achievements in three years and also lauded measures of Pakistan government to deal with COVID-19 situation and Ehsaas program- government's flagship social security initiative to support low income groups.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said diplomatic relations of Germany and Pakistan spanned over 70 years and both the sides were eager to further cement the bilateral ties for benefit people of both of the countries.

He also appreciated Germany for playing admirable role in socio-economic development of Pakistan and said Pakistan offered the best opportunities of investment and trade to German investors and businesses.

Haleem said German investors could utilize opportunities of investment in automobile sector.