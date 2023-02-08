UrduPoint.com

Half Of Americans Say They Are Financially Worse Off, Highest Since 2009 - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Half of Americans Say They Are Financially Worse Off, Highest Since 2009 - Poll

Half of Americans say their financial situation has worsened in comparison with the previous year, which is a record high since 2009, a Gallup poll showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Half of Americans say their financial situation has worsened in comparison with the previous year, which is a record high since 2009, a Gallup poll showed on Wednesday.

"Reflecting on their personal financial situations, 35% of Americans say they are better off now than they were a year ago, while 50% are worse off," the pollster said.

Since 1976, when Gallup first asked this question, the share of Americans who expressed such concerns was higher only twice � during the Great Recession era in 2008 and 2009, it added.

Last year, 41% percent of Americans said they are better off, and the same number of respondents expressed the opposite view.

The estimate of personal financial situation is closely related to the income. The poll revealed that lower-income people more often feel they are loosing ground.

"Most lower-income Americans, 61%, say their financial situation has deteriorated over the past year, while less than half that number, 26%, indicate it has improved. Middle- and upper-income Americans are also more likely to say they are worse off than better off, but by much narrower margins than seen among the lower-income group," the survey read.

Despite high inflation and other concerns, almost two thirds of Americans remain optimistic about their financial prospects. Sixty percent expect to be better off a year from now, while 28% predict they will be worse off. This is the case even though Americans are largely pessimistic about national macroeconomic conditions.

The poll was conducted from January 2-22 based on telephone interviews among 1,011 adults from all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same Columbia Gallup January All From Share

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ over being called ‘nepo baby’

18 minutes ago
 Greek Leftists Urge EU to Drop Embargo on Quake-Hi ..

Greek Leftists Urge EU to Drop Embargo on Quake-Hit Syria

10 minutes ago
 Pak-Australian ties to be cemented further in agri ..

Pak-Australian ties to be cemented further in agri research: Australian High Com ..

10 minutes ago
 KP Governor for judicious use of development fund ..

KP Governor for judicious use of development fund due to overburdened economy

8 minutes ago
 Preteen killed in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

Preteen killed in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

8 minutes ago
 Russia, Mauritania to Boost Cooperation in Fishing ..

Russia, Mauritania to Boost Cooperation in Fishing Industry - Lavrov

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.