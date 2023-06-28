Open Menu

Half Of Moldova's Natural Gas Reserves To Be Stored In Romania - Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 06:30 AM

Half of Moldova's Natural Gas Reserves to Be Stored in Romania - Energy Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Half of the natural gas reserves required for Moldova's security will be stored in Romania, Moldovan Energy Minister Victor Parlicov said at a briefing.

"As of now, state enterprise Energocom has decided that 50 percent of the gas reserves that are necessary for security will be stored in Romania. There may be other categories of gas reserves - commercial reserves, if necessary," Parlicov said.

He said Moldova currently has several contracts with natural gas suppliers. In addition, Chisinau hopes for a long-term energy partnership with Romania.

Earlier, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it reserved the right to completely stop gas supplies to Moldova due to a gross violation of the deadlines for concluding an agreement to settle the historical debt of JSC Moldovagaz.

Only in August 2022, the Moldovan government signed an audit agreement with the Norwegian company Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma and UK Forensic Risk Alliance & Co.

The first results of the audit were to become known in January-February, but the deadline was extended until April. In late May, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban said there were no audit results as the authorities had not paid for it.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Chisinau Alliance Enterprise United Kingdom Romania Moldova April May August Gas Government Agreement

Recent Stories

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab ..

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab heads of state, Grand Imam of ..

5 hours ago
 Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

5 hours ago
 Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

5 hours ago
 UAE a role model for making economic activity clim ..

UAE a role model for making economic activity climate-friendly: Secretary-Genera ..

6 hours ago
 Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

7 hours ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

7 hours ago
US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Pri ..

US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Prigozhin's Activities in Africa ..

7 hours ago
 Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cr ..

Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cries foul

7 hours ago
 White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian N ..

White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Bela ..

7 hours ago
 Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts ..

Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts in Mauza Dangri Soori

7 hours ago
 WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID ..

WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID-19'

7 hours ago
 France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business