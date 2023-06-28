CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Half of the natural gas reserves required for Moldova's security will be stored in Romania, Moldovan Energy Minister Victor Parlicov said at a briefing.

"As of now, state enterprise Energocom has decided that 50 percent of the gas reserves that are necessary for security will be stored in Romania. There may be other categories of gas reserves - commercial reserves, if necessary," Parlicov said.

He said Moldova currently has several contracts with natural gas suppliers. In addition, Chisinau hopes for a long-term energy partnership with Romania.

Earlier, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it reserved the right to completely stop gas supplies to Moldova due to a gross violation of the deadlines for concluding an agreement to settle the historical debt of JSC Moldovagaz.

Only in August 2022, the Moldovan government signed an audit agreement with the Norwegian company Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma and UK Forensic Risk Alliance & Co.

The first results of the audit were to become known in January-February, but the deadline was extended until April. In late May, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban said there were no audit results as the authorities had not paid for it.