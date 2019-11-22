UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Half Of Russians Feel National Economic Situation Satisfactory - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation Satisfactory - Poll

Half of the Russian citizens say that the economic situation in their country is satisfactory, the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Half of the Russian citizens say that the economic situation in their country is satisfactory, the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday.

According to the survey, roughly 34 percent of respondents said that the situation was "bad," while another 7 percent assessed it as "good," and the remaining 9 percent were unable to give a definitive answer.

Respondents were then asked about the dynamics of the economic environment in their country. Roughly 38 percent said that it was worsening, while 33 percent said that it remained the same 15 percent said that the situation was improving.

The poll by FOM was conducted from November 16-17 among 1,500 respondents in 104 cities throughout Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Same November From

Recent Stories

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

41 seconds ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Not Considering Closing Border Wit ..

43 seconds ago

History remebers those who serve humanity: Govern ..

45 seconds ago

Lahore Police held flag march

48 seconds ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Estimates Up to 20,000 IS Fighters ..

7 minutes ago

US Does Nothing Illegal by Securing Syria's Oil Fi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.