Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation Satisfactory - Poll

Half of the Russian citizens say that the economic situation in their country is satisfactory, the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Half of the Russian citizens say that the economic situation in their country is satisfactory, the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday.

According to the survey, roughly 34 percent of respondents said that the situation was "bad," while another 7 percent assessed it as "good," and the remaining 9 percent were unable to give a definitive answer.

Respondents were then asked about the dynamics of the economic environment in their country. Roughly 38 percent said that it was worsening, while 33 percent said that it remained the same 15 percent said that the situation was improving.

The poll by FOM was conducted from November 16-17 among 1,500 respondents in 104 cities throughout Russia.