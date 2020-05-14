UrduPoint.com
Half Of UK Population Believes Gov't Should Prioritize Health Over Economic Recovery- Poll

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:23 PM

More than half of the UK population believes that the government should prioritize the health of the country's citizens during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak over the rapid reopening of the economy, according to a fresh poll published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) More than half of the UK population believes that the government should prioritize the health of the country's citizens during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak over the rapid reopening of the economy, according to a fresh poll published on Thursday.

According to the Ipsos MORI pollster, which surveyed 1,069 UK adults from May 8-11, 53 percent of people believe that the population's health should be the government's number one priority.

"These findings suggest it may be a challenge for the government to take public opinion with it as lockdown restrictions are eased. Despite several weeks of lockdown, a majority of the public still insist the public health should be prioritised over economic health, with more restrictions rather than less if necessary. It is striking that these numbers are virtually unchanged since mid-March," Ipsos MORI Research Director Keiran Pedley said in a press release accompanying the poll.

Of those surveyed, 11 percent believe that the government should prioritize the country's economic recovery. A total of 31 percent said that the UK government should place the health of citizens and the economic recovery on equal footing.

According to the pollster, three in 10 Britons also believe that the UK economy will recover more slowly than other countries.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the government's plans to begin easing lockdown measures that were initially enforced on March 23 to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. UK citizens are now able to exercise as much as they like, and those unable to work from home have been urged to return to their jobs.

