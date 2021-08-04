Half of US Small Businesses Plan to Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations - Poll

UrduPoint.com

Company-mandated coronavirus vaccine requirements for employees have become a popular option for US small businesses, half of which plan to require jabs for workers and a third plan to require customers without face masks to prove they have been inoculated, a new American Express poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Company-mandated coronavirus vaccine requirements for employees have become a popular option for US small businesses, half of which plan to require jabs for workers and a third plan to require customers without face masks to prove they have been inoculated, a new American Express poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Nearly one in five of all small businesses (19 percent) said they were '100 percent certain' they would require non-remote employees to be vaccinated, while 31 percent said they would 'likely' require it," a press release explaining the poll said.

When asked if they would require customers to show proof of vaccination to shop in their store without wearing a mask, 34 percent said yes, the release added.

The survey of 550 small business leaders was commissioned by Kabbage, an American Express company, and conducted between May 27 and June 24.

