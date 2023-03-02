Half of US Voters Want Firms to Notify Govt of Investment in Critical China Sectors - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Over half of US voters would support requiring American companies to notify the government before investing in China's critical sectors, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Thursday.

The 51% believe US companies should give such a notice regardless of whether they have Chinese partners, while 34% think that it should be a requirement only for those who have Chinese partners, and only 15% say it should not be required.

In addition, about 1 in 2 voters supports restrictions that would ban US firms from doing business in and exporting to China when dealing with advanced technologies.

The poll was conducted from February 2-3, among a sample of 815 registered voters.

Biden is considering broad prohibitions on US investments in China's technology sector, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul said in January.