Half Of US Voters Want Firms To Notify Govt Of Investment In Critical China Sectors - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Over half of US voters would support requiring American companies to notify the government before investing in China's critical sectors, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Over half of US voters would support requiring American companies to notify the government before investing in China's critical sectors, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Thursday.

The 51% believe US companies should give such a notice regardless of whether they have Chinese partners, while 34% think that it should be a requirement only for those who have Chinese partners, and only 15% say it should not be required.

In addition, about 1 in 2 voters supports restrictions that would ban US firms from doing business in and exporting to China when dealing with advanced technologies.

The poll was conducted from February 2-3, among a sample of 815 registered voters.

Biden is considering broad prohibitions on US investments in China's technology sector, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul said in January.

More Stories From Business

