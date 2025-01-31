Halima Appointed As DSG Corporate Pakistan Business Forum (PBF)
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM
The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) appointed Halima Khan as Deputy Secretary General, Corporate Affairs
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) appointed Halima Khan as Deputy Secretary General, Corporate Affairs.
With an impressive track record in corporate communications and a wealth of experience within the energy sector, Ms. Khan brings a strategic and dynamic approach to her new role, said a press release issued here on Friday.
Halima Khan’s career spans over a decade, during which she has consistently demonstrated leadership and expertise in shaping corporate strategies, enhancing stakeholder engagement, and managing communication strategies for leading organizations.
Her background in the energy sector further adds to her ability to navigate complex industry dynamics, making her a valuable asset to PBF as it works to strengthen Pakistan's business environment.
In her role as Deputy Secretary General, Corporate Affairs, Ms. Khan will be responsible for overseeing the Forum’s corporate relations, external communications, and ensuring alignment between business priorities and the overall mission of PBF.
Commenting on her appointment, Halima Khan stated, “I am excited to join the Pakistan Business Forum and contribute to the development of policies that foster a more competitive and sustainable business environment in Pakistan. I look forward to working alongside PBF members to promote innovation, collaboration, and growth across sectors.”
APP/aqk
