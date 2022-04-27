Halting of Russian Gas Supplies to Bulgaria, Poland Will Not Affect Serbia - Belgrade

Russia's decision to suspend gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland will not have any effect on Serbia, Serbian Energy Minister Zorana Mihajlovic said on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russia's decision to suspend gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland will not have any effect on Serbia, Serbian Energy Minister Zorana Mihajlovic said on Wednesday.

Gazprom said earlier in the day that it had completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria's largest natural gas distribution company Bulgargaz and Polish oil and gas company PGNiG, as the companies failed to pay for gas in rubles.

"The suspension by Russia's Gazprom of gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, after these two countries refused to pay for this energy source in rubles, does not affect the supply of this energy source to the Serbian market, Serbia receives gas through the Balkan Stream through Bulgaria, a transit country," Mihajlovic said in a statement.