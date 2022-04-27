UrduPoint.com

Halting Of Russian Gas Supplies To Bulgaria, Poland Will Not Affect Serbia - Belgrade

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 03:09 PM

Halting of Russian Gas Supplies to Bulgaria, Poland Will Not Affect Serbia - Belgrade

Russia's decision to suspend gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland will not have any effect on Serbia, Serbian Energy Minister Zorana Mihajlovic said on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russia's decision to suspend gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland will not have any effect on Serbia, Serbian Energy Minister Zorana Mihajlovic said on Wednesday.

Gazprom said earlier in the day that it had completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria's largest natural gas distribution company Bulgargaz and Polish oil and gas company PGNiG, as the companies failed to pay for gas in rubles.

"The suspension by Russia's Gazprom of gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, after these two countries refused to pay for this energy source in rubles, does not affect the supply of this energy source to the Serbian market, Serbia receives gas through the Balkan Stream through Bulgaria, a transit country," Mihajlovic said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Bulgaria Poland Serbia Gas Market

Recent Stories

Kareena excited to start soot for OTT debut next w ..

Kareena excited to start soot for OTT debut next week

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner Multan reviews performance of Divisio ..

Commissioner Multan reviews performance of Divisional Price Control Committee

44 seconds ago
 Turkish Police Carry Out Counter-Terrorist Operati ..

Turkish Police Carry Out Counter-Terrorist Operation Against IS in Adana - State ..

46 seconds ago
 Imran wants to pressurize constitutional instituti ..

Imran wants to pressurize constitutional institutions: Zahid Khan

49 seconds ago
 Top seed Momota suffers shock early exit from Asia ..

Top seed Momota suffers shock early exit from Asia Championships

51 seconds ago
 Nestlé Pakistan’s publishes Creating Shared Val ..

Nestlé Pakistan’s publishes Creating Shared Value report highlighting its sus ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.