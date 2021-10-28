Hammad Azhar claims economy is witnessing robust growth

(@FahadShabbir)

The statement from the minister has come at the moment when every citizen is complaining about inflation and high prices of even essential commodities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2021) Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that the economy is witnessing a robust growth, expressing the confidence it may be even higher than the last year.

Taking to Twitter, Hammad Azhar said the demand of High Speed Diesel has increased by 26 percent whilst petrol consumption has risen by 14 percent during first quarter of current Fiscal Year.

He said similarly, electricity consumption has risen by 13 percent during this Calendar year.

His tweet came at the moment when the entire opposition and the public is complaining about difficult economic situation and high prices. The prices of essential commodities have gone out of the reach of a common citizen.

All signals of better economy seem to be disappearing as there is no respite or relief for the common citizen since the PTI government came into power three years ago.