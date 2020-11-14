Hammad Azhar says most of the industry is running close to full capacity

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Minister for Industries and Production holds meeting with traders and businessmen in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2020) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said that most of the industry was running close to full capacity.

Hammad Azhar who is currently in Lahore called on traders and visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for discussion with the local businessmen.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Hammad Azhar said: “Had a productive interactive session with businessmen at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Most of the industry is running close to full capacity and the Industrial Energy Package offers them a great opportunity to expand and enhance productions.