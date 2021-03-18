UrduPoint.com
Hammad Azher Says All Industries Strictly Follow SOP's

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:36 PM

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azher said, in a tweet, said that all industries, business strictly implemented Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs ) following 3rd wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azher said, in a tweet, said that all industries, business strictly implemented Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs ) following 3rd wave of COVID-19.

"Third wave of coronavirus kicks off and adopting SOPs can save both lives and jobs," he said.

