(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday highlighted the importance of accelerating the oil and gas Exploration & Production (E&P) activities in potential areas to meet the country's ever-growing energy needs.

"The government is preparing a new policy to increase indigenous production of oil and gas," he expressed these views during his visit to the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) headquarters here.

He said it was among top priorities of the government to start extensive oil and gas exploration activities.

The minister acknowledged the key role of OGDCL in identifying new hydrocarbon deposits, and advised the company to adopt modern techniques and technologies in the E&P sector to get the required results.

Hammad said the country had large deposits of oil and gas that needed to be explored, for which incentives would be given to international companies.

OGDCL Managing Director Shahid Salim Khan and Chairman board of Directors Zafar Masud gave a detailed briefing to the minister on working and functions of the company.