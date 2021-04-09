UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hammad Reiterates Commitment To Promote Construction Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:22 PM

Hammad reiterates commitment to promote construction industry

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar Friday reiterated the government's firm commitment to further promoting the construction industry as it had triggered an impressive growth underpinning V-shape recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar Friday reiterated the government's firm commitment to further promoting the construction industry as it had triggered an impressive growth underpinning V-shape recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister was talking to a delegation of Stone Crushing Associations that called on him here, a Finance Ministry news release said.

The delegation was led by Minister for Labour and Human Resource, Punjab Ansar Majeed Khan while Additional Secretary Industries and Production, Member (Operations) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other senior officers also participated in the meeting.

Hammad Azhar outlined various stimulus measures taken by the government to support the overall construction industry that had led to a strong rebound in economic activity during the crisis.

He said stone crushing was of fundamental importance as it provided building blocks for the construction industry.

He lauded the valuable contribution of the industry and assured full cooperation and facilitation on the occasion.

The minister directed the FBR to hold consultative sessions with the representatives of the association and work out modalities for smooth enforcement of taxation benchmarks (with sub-categories) after evolving consensus among key stakeholders.

Earlier, the Stone Crushing Association members briefed the minister about the operations of the stone crushing Industry, which, they said, was an important pillar of the construction industry as a whole.

The delegation also apprised the minister about the matters related to taxation, especially sales tax, and requested to streamline the whole process by removing anomalies to facilitate the stone crushing industry across the board.

The delegation members also complimented the minister on assuming additional responsibilities and thanked him for his continuous support and facilitation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab FBR Government Industry Labour

Recent Stories

Govt new vaccination initiative lauded: Mian Zahid ..

24 minutes ago

Club registration with 22 per cent rise concludes

29 minutes ago

License branch to be inaugurated in Chak Jhumra

36 seconds ago

Boeing Asks 16 Customers to Halt 737 MAX Flights t ..

38 seconds ago

Three more succumbed to Covid-19 at Ayub Teaching ..

39 seconds ago

Jail reforms need of hour: Commissioner

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.