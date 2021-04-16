UrduPoint.com
Hammad Stresses For Timely Completion Of Power Sector Reforms

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:18 PM

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Industries and Production, Muhammad Hammad Azhar Friday stressed the need to follow a structured approach for timely completion of envisaged reforms in the power sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Industries and Production, Muhammad Hammad Azhar Friday stressed the need to follow a structured approach for timely completion of envisaged reforms in the power sector.

The federal minister was chairing a meeting to review progress on reforms in the power sector, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar; SAPM on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar; Secretary Finance Division; Secretary Power Division;Secretary Economic Affairs Division and other senior officers.

Hammad stressed that time was of essence for reduction in circular debt, upgradation in transmission and distribution infrastructure and improved service delivery in the power sector and stated that facilitating the common man was the top priority for the government.

He said the unaffordable cost of electricity generation, circular debt build-up and leakages in the transmission system had made the Power sector financially challenging, he added.

According to the statement, the minister commended the efforts made to set the future direction of the Power sector.

Earlier, Secretary Power briefed the minister about the efforts being made for reformation of the Power sector with a view to provide maximum relief to the electricity consumers.

He said, the key focus of the reform process was to bring efficiency, cost effectiveness and sustainability in the system, adding a consultative process was being followed to ensure all stakeholders on board.

The minister was also updated about the Circular Debt Management plan and related matters.

