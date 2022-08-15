UrduPoint.com

Hamza Khalid Appointed As PCJCCI's Committee Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 08:54 PM

The renowned business leader Hamza Khalid, Director Ittefaq Group, has been appointed as Chairman Construction Committee of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The renowned business leader Hamza Khalid, Director Ittefaq Group, has been appointed as Chairman Construction Committee of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI).

It was announced in a meeting chaired by PCJCCI President Mr. Wang Zihai, while Senior Vice President Ehsan Chaudhry and other office-bearers were also present here at the PCJCCI secretariat on Monday.

Mr. Wang Zihai said that in order to nurture the construction industry of Pakistan, China had planned to inculcate modern trends of construction and housing among the common masses. With the involvement of general public, he added, the trends and standards of modern construction would start to reflect in other segments of society. He said that PCJCCI could act as a bridge in initiating joint ventures in this sector.

Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that Iteffaq Group is one of the well known groups that is currently working in Pakistan and is functioning as a key that unlocks versatile solutions for building, designing and creating innovative products and services that meets changing market dynamics in a cost effective way.

"I hope that Hamza Khalid will add value to PCJCCI by initiating joint ventures between China and Pakistan," he added.

On this occasion, Hamza Khalid said that in Pakistan, construction sector is estimated to expand by a staggering 92 percent in seven years from Rs 1,409 billion in FY2021 to Rs 2,706 billion by FY2029, at an annual rate of 11.8 percent, mainly on the strength of infrastructure and housing projects. He added that the housing and construction sector has been identified by the government of Pakistan as the driver of economic growth that is quite encouraging for foreign investors. This sector has a gigantic impact on economy as millions of jobs can be generated during the chain reaction caused by the construction activity.

The PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif expressed warm wishes to the new Chairman of Construction Committee.

More Stories From Business

