UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Handicrafts Exports Increased Record 100%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Handicrafts exports increased record 100%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Handicrafts exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 100 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Nov 20, Handicrafts worth US $ 5,000 exported as compared to nil of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of jewellery were increased by 85.66 per cent, adding, jewellery worth US $ 4.246 million were exported as this year as compared to the exports of US $ 2.287 million during same period last year.

Meanwhile, all other items exports were increase by 32.28 per cent, adding, worth US $ 688.422 million items were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports valuing US $ 520.416 million of same period last year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same All From Million

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

46 minutes ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

46 minutes ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

1 hour ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.