Handicrafts exports increased record 100%

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Handicrafts exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 100 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Nov 20, Handicrafts worth US $ 5,000 exported as compared to nil of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of jewellery were increased by 85.66 per cent, adding, jewellery worth US $ 4.246 million were exported as this year as compared to the exports of US $ 2.287 million during same period last year.

Meanwhile, all other items exports were increase by 32.28 per cent, adding, worth US $ 688.422 million items were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports valuing US $ 520.416 million of same period last year.

\395