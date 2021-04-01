Handicrafts exports increased record 100%

(@FahadShabbir)

Handicrafts exports during first eight months of FY 2020-21 grew by 100 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Handicrafts exports during first eight months of FY 2020-21 grew by 100 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Feb 20-21,Handicrafts worth US $ 5 thousand exported as compared to Nil of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Furniture increased by 14.02 per cent, worth US $ 2,749 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 2,411 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gems export increased by 60.16 percent, worth US $ 5,460 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $3,407 thousand of same period of last year.

