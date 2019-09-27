UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hard Landing For SoftBank? WeWork Woes Raise Questions

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:53 AM

Hard landing for SoftBank? WeWork woes raise questions

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son is no stranger to controversy, but a meltdown at WeWork has sparked pointed questions about whether his enormous investments and futuristic pronouncements are more style than substance

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son is no stranger to controversy, but a meltdown at WeWork has sparked pointed questions about whether his enormous investments and futuristic pronouncements are more style than substance.

It has been a tough year for Son, who transformed a firm that began in software into a powerful tech investor that backs some of Silicon Valley's most well-known start-ups.

"He is a gambler," said Marc Einstein, chief analyst for telecommunications and digital services at ITR Corporation, a research firm.

"He has made more money than anyone else in Japan, but he is also losing more money than anyone." In May, there was the disappointing IPO of one of its marquee investments Uber, which has seen its shares drop almost 30 percent since their debut.

And there have been tough questions about SoftBank's ties with Saudi Arabia -- a key partner in the firm's $100 billion Vision Fund -- after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate.

SoftBank's long-mooted Vision Fund 2 was announced in July, with Apple, Microsoft and Foxconn on board. But other deep-pocketed investors from the first round, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, were nowhere to be seen.

Son has reportedly encouraged SoftBank executives themselves to take out huge loans to invest in the fund.

But it is the fiasco at WeWork that has some analysts questioning the Son's acumen.

So far, the office-sharing start-up's CEO Adam Neumann has stepped down, the firm's offering valuation target has been slashed by more than half, and its mooted IPO is said to be unlikely before early 2020 at the soonest.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Murder Istanbul Japan Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Money May July 2020 Apple From Uber Billion Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Get Your Hands on the OPPO A9 2020 Starting 28th S ..

2 minutes ago

UN to send peace keeping forces in Kashmir valley ..

15 minutes ago

PTI led govt lauded for economy boosting

15 minutes ago

US presses India to 'rapidly' ease restrictions In ..

16 minutes ago

UN Supports Normandy Format Talks for Settlement o ..

16 minutes ago

Fire at French chemical plant extinguished: offici ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.