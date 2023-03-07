Hard to Predict How High Energy Prices Will Rise in 2023 Amid Ukraine Conflict - Executive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) It is hard to predict how high oil and gas prices will rise by the end of 2023 if the conflict in Ukraine continues, Petronas COO Adnan Zainal Abidin told Sputnik.

"It's difficult because, God knows, as far as the war persists, anything can happen. We just prepare ourselves," the executive said on the margins of the CERAWeek annual energy conference on Monday.