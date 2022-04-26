Haripur Chamber delegation felicitates Mayor of Peshawar

A delegation of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its president on Tuesday felicitated the newly elected Mayor of Peshawar here at his office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A delegation of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its president on Tuesday felicitated the newly elected Mayor of Peshawar here at his office.

The Delegation of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by president Muhammad Saleem presented bouquet to the Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali and congratulated him over assuming his new assignment.

Chamber's president Muhammad Saleem hoped that Haji Zubair Ali would utilize his energies for the uplift and development of Peshawar and revive the lost glory of the city.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali thanked the delegation for visiting his office and assured that he would do his best for the betterment of Peshawar and its people.