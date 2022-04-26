UrduPoint.com

Haripur Chamber Delegation Felicitates Mayor Of Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 03:52 PM

Haripur Chamber delegation felicitates Mayor of Peshawar

A delegation of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its president on Tuesday felicitated the newly elected Mayor of Peshawar here at his office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A delegation of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its president on Tuesday felicitated the newly elected Mayor of Peshawar here at his office.

The Delegation of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by president Muhammad Saleem presented bouquet to the Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali and congratulated him over assuming his new assignment.

Chamber's president Muhammad Saleem hoped that Haji Zubair Ali would utilize his energies for the uplift and development of Peshawar and revive the lost glory of the city.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali thanked the delegation for visiting his office and assured that he would do his best for the betterment of Peshawar and its people.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Haripur Chamber Commerce Industry Best

Recent Stories

Dua Zahra records statement before Judicial Magist ..

Dua Zahra records statement before Judicial Magistrate

23 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 255 points to c ..

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 255 points to close at 45,817 points

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine Omits Japan From List of Countries Thanked ..

Ukraine Omits Japan From List of Countries Thanked for Assistance

7 minutes ago
 Trump, Lisowski battle into quarterfinals at World ..

Trump, Lisowski battle into quarterfinals at World Snooker Championship

12 minutes ago
 Four People Killed in Shooting in Kindergarten in ..

Four People Killed in Shooting in Kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk Region - Lo ..

19 minutes ago
 All set to perform the biggest comedy show on TV, ..

All set to perform the biggest comedy show on TV, says Tabish Hashmi

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.