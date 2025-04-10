(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday assured the steel manufacturers delegation that resolving the challenges faced by the steel sector was among the government’s top priorities.

Chairing a high-level meeting with a delegation of large steel manufacturers, he highlighted that the steel industry in Pakistan possesses immense potential. He assured the delegation that he is fully aware of the core challenges faced by steel manufacturers and is committed to addressing them.

He emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working tirelessly to ensure the prosperity of Pakistan.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, the government is focused on reviving sick industrial units, enacting bankruptcy laws, and protecting investor interests. The revival of the steel industry remains a key component of this broader industrial strategy, he said.

He further assured that proposals for the support and development of the steel sector would be incorporated into the upcoming budget.

The delegation of steel manufacturers expressed their willingness to contribute to the country’s progress and stated that with government support, they are ready to make a strong comeback.