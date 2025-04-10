Open Menu

Haroon Akhtar Assures Govt's Full Support To Steel Manufacturers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Haroon Akhtar assures govt's full support to steel manufacturers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday assured the steel manufacturers delegation that resolving the challenges faced by the steel sector was among the government’s top priorities.

Chairing a high-level meeting with a delegation of large steel manufacturers, he highlighted that the steel industry in Pakistan possesses immense potential. He assured the delegation that he is fully aware of the core challenges faced by steel manufacturers and is committed to addressing them.

He emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working tirelessly to ensure the prosperity of Pakistan.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, the government is focused on reviving sick industrial units, enacting bankruptcy laws, and protecting investor interests. The revival of the steel industry remains a key component of this broader industrial strategy, he said.

He further assured that proposals for the support and development of the steel sector would be incorporated into the upcoming budget.

The delegation of steel manufacturers expressed their willingness to contribute to the country’s progress and stated that with government support, they are ready to make a strong comeback.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

3 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago
 Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business