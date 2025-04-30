Haroon Akhtar Assures Protection Of Workers Rights
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production (SAPM-I&P)) Haroon Akhtar, I&P Ministry's Federal Secretary Saif Anjum, and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer Socrat Aman Rana in a joint statement issued here on Wednesday to mark the International Labor Day 2025, have assured to extend full support to enhance employments and skill development opportunities in the SME sector for labour force of Pakistan in line with the SME development vision of the Prime Minister to be implemented by the Ministry of Industries and Production through SMEDA.
The SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan said, "On International Labor Day, we acknowledge the invaluable contributions of workers across Pakistan's industrial and commercial sector," and emphasized upon the importance of formalizing the informal economy to ensure workers' rights and social protections.
He added that the Ministry of Industries and Production was working hard to protect workers rights while increasing job opportunities in the SME sector under PM vision.
Federal Secretary Saif Anjum informed that the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) in partnership with the ILO had launched the Enterprise Formalization Project, which will also formalize the labour force to improve their employability and access to the new job markets by developing the skills required for a just transition in response to climate change.
SMEDA CEO Socrat Aman Rana said, “At SMEDA, we are committed to look after the complete value chain of SME sector, in which labor plays the pivotal role." He mentioned that SMEDA development projects also include capacity building initiatives for labor force of the country to provide them with the necessary tools, training, and resources to compete in the job market.
Socrat said that over 84 percent of Pakistan’s workforce operates informally within the SME and home-based sectors, creating barriers for businesses and workers alike. This informality limits access to critical markets, financing, social protections and skill development, he said and hoped that the “Enterprise Formalization Project” launched by MoIP in collaboration with ILO will remove these anomalies.
Recent Stories
US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation
Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Haroon Akhtar assures protection of workers rights2 minutes ago
-
SCCI president briefs Senate panel on exports12 minutes ago
-
SAPM chairs meeting to review technological advancements, industrial development2 hours ago
-
Fasset secures Sandbox license to launch Pakistan’s first tokenized gold solution2 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Canada meeting at PMO strengthens trade,investment4 hours ago
-
Gold price dip by Rs.3,400 to Rs.345,800 per tola4 hours ago
-
Tea imports decreased 5.45% in 09 months of FY 2024-256 hours ago
-
CCP imposes Rs 155 million fine on poultry hatcheries for cartelization7 hours ago
-
SACM on Industries visits Haripur to review industrial development8 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES9 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 202510 hours ago