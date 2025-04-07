Haroon Akhtar Chairs Meeting On Industrial Development, Women Empowerment
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 11:24 PM
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Monday chaired a high level meeting focused on industrial development, skill enhancement, and women's empowerment
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Monday chaired a high level meeting focused on industrial development, skill enhancement, and women's empowerment.
During the meeting, key decisions were made in these areas to drive progress and growth, said a news release.
He emphasized that technical upgradation and a skilled workforce are the need of the hour.
Haroon said that the Prime Minister’s vision is to equip the youth with skills to accelerate the country’s industrial progress.
The performance of the Technology Upgradation and Skills Development Company (TUSDEC) was also reviewed during the meeting.
It was informed that a total of 63,578 engineers, students, and youth have received training in various fields so far.
Haroon Akhtar Khan announced the establishment of a business and Digital Skills Centre for women and highlighted that women can play a vital role in the economy and significantly increase Pakistan’s GDP.
He stressed the importance of enhancing the competitiveness of Pakistani industries at both local and international levels, and said that under the Prime Minister’s vision, TUSDEC has been assigned new responsibilities to improve the industrial sector.
Haroon Akhtar Khan reiterated that TUSDEC holds a key position in the delivery of industrial services and that every possible step will be taken to make it more efficient and effective.
Recent Stories
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq
President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..
False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in Chiniot
Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch ..
DC chairs meeting regarding encroachment
IG ICT submits report in disappearance case of two brothers
SSWMB plans a waste to energy initiative to produce Biogas in Bhains Colony
E& UAE redefines 5G with 6 GHz, 600 MHz testing
Hamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of AIM Congress 2025
Pakistan to launch major spectrum auction to boost telecom infrastructure & broa ..
More Stories From Business
-
China's foreign exchange reserves hovering at over $3.2 trillion for 16 consecutive months8 minutes ago
-
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting on industrial development, women empowerment2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustainable port operations3 hours ago
-
EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, other industrial goods3 hours ago
-
Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade approach as 29% U.S. tariff threatens export competi ..3 hours ago
-
PCJCCI suggests Pak-China Women’s Development Employment Initiative3 hours ago
-
US stocks tumble again on rising recession worries3 hours ago
-
Hong Kong stocks plunge on worst day since 19973 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan for focusing to boost fruit exports4 hours ago
-
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao joins PCC as strategic advisor3 hours ago
-
Ahsan chairs steering committee meeting on socio-political domain4 hours ago
-
SECP Proposes reforms to expedite issuance of bonus5 hours ago