Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting on industrial development, women empowerment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Monday chaired a high level meeting focused on industrial development, skill enhancement, and women's empowerment.

During the meeting, key decisions were made in these areas to drive progress and growth, said a news release.

He emphasized that technical upgradation and a skilled workforce are the need of the hour.

Haroon said that the Prime Minister’s vision is to equip the youth with skills to accelerate the country’s industrial progress.

The performance of the Technology Upgradation and Skills Development Company (TUSDEC) was also reviewed during the meeting.

It was informed that a total of 63,578 engineers, students, and youth have received training in various fields so far.

Haroon Akhtar Khan announced the establishment of a business and Digital Skills Centre for women and highlighted that women can play a vital role in the economy and significantly increase Pakistan’s GDP.

He stressed the importance of enhancing the competitiveness of Pakistani industries at both local and international levels, and said that under the Prime Minister’s vision, TUSDEC has been assigned new responsibilities to improve the industrial sector.

Haroon Akhtar Khan reiterated that TUSDEC holds a key position in the delivery of industrial services and that every possible step will be taken to make it more efficient and effective.