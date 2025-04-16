Haroon Akhtar Chairs Meeting To Convert Banana Plant Waste Into Textile Material
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) regarding a proposed project to convert banana plant waste into textile material.
Haroon Akhtar Khan highlighted that the "Banana in Pakistan’s Bio-Economy: Transforming Waste into Textile" project is of great significance for both the textile industry and environmental protection, said a news release.
He emphasized that under the Prime Minister’s vision, this project is being planned to benefit small and medium enterprises (SMEs), especially in Sindh and other provinces.
He pointed out that approximately 35,000 tonnes of banana plant waste is either discarded or burned annually, which not only causes environmental degradation but also leads to health issues.
By converting this waste into usable textile products, Pakistan can reduce pollution and promote eco-friendly industrial practices.
Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan issued clear directives for the swift implementation of the project, stressing its potential to provide substantial benefits to the SME sector.
He also termed it a timely opportunity for Pakistan to engage in global textile and fashion industry partnerships.
He noted that the Prime Minister’s "Uraan" initiative is aligned with this project, aiming to revive industries while ensuring environmental sustainability.
Reaffirming his commitment to institutional integrity and performance, Haroon Akhtar Khan declared a zero-tolerance policy towards inefficiency and corruption. “I need results,” he said firmly, indicating that any lapse in performance will not be tolerated and strict measures will be taken to ensure accountability and progress.
Recent Stories
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman
China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz
E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones
Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?
Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..
UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi
MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..
GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection
AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..
More Stories From Business
-
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to convert banana plant waste into textile material3 minutes ago
-
PACC hails incentive package announced for overseas Pakistanis13 minutes ago
-
Two-day consultative workshop on salt mining concludes1 hour ago
-
Food Ministry sends over 50 agri scientists abroad for capacity-building training1 hour ago
-
UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 20257 hours ago
-
Government decides to maintain, Petroleum products prices at current level7 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister applauds TDAP’s role at overseas Pakistanis Convention16 hours ago
-
Stocks rise on bank earnings, auto tariff hopes16 hours ago
-
Ahsan chaired meeting on ADB, new CPS, 2026–35 for Pakistan discussed17 hours ago