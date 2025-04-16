Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to convert banana plant waste into textile material

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) regarding a proposed project to convert banana plant waste into textile material.

Haroon Akhtar Khan highlighted that the "Banana in Pakistan’s Bio-Economy: Transforming Waste into Textile" project is of great significance for both the textile industry and environmental protection, said a news release.

He emphasized that under the Prime Minister’s vision, this project is being planned to benefit small and medium enterprises (SMEs), especially in Sindh and other provinces.

He pointed out that approximately 35,000 tonnes of banana plant waste is either discarded or burned annually, which not only causes environmental degradation but also leads to health issues.

By converting this waste into usable textile products, Pakistan can reduce pollution and promote eco-friendly industrial practices.

Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan issued clear directives for the swift implementation of the project, stressing its potential to provide substantial benefits to the SME sector.

He also termed it a timely opportunity for Pakistan to engage in global textile and fashion industry partnerships.

He noted that the Prime Minister’s "Uraan" initiative is aligned with this project, aiming to revive industries while ensuring environmental sustainability.

Reaffirming his commitment to institutional integrity and performance, Haroon Akhtar Khan declared a zero-tolerance policy towards inefficiency and corruption. “I need results,” he said firmly, indicating that any lapse in performance will not be tolerated and strict measures will be taken to ensure accountability and progress.

