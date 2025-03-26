Haroon Akhtar Chairs Meeting To Enhance USC Performance
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to enhance the performance of Pakistan's largest retail network, the Utility Stores
He held a meeting with the delegation from the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) and discussed various measures to enhance the performance of Pakistan's largest retail network, the Utility Stores, said a news release.
Haroon Akhtar emphasized the need for strict monitoring and improvements in the performance of the Utility Stores in line with the Prime Minister's directives.
He made it clear that the government will not tolerate any corruption in any department, and transparency will be ensured at all levels.
It was also shared that, following the restructuring of the Utility Stores, the number of stores will be reduced from 3,742 to 1,563. This decision aims to improve the efficiency of the corporation and reduce the financial burden on the national treasury.
Haroon Akhtar expressed his commitment to improving the services provided by the Utility Stores and stabilizing the financial position of the corporation through the restructuring and performance enhancement measures.
