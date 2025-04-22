Haroon Akhtar Chairs Meeting To Review NFC Performance
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the overall performance of the National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC) and to assess issues related to fertilizer pricing and production.
Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum also attended the meeting, said a news release.
During the meeting, Haroon conducted a detailed review of NFC performance and discussed the variation in fertilizer prices across different companies.
He stressed that providing relief to farmers remains a key priority of the government.
“In order to facilitate farmers, low-cost gas has been provided to fertilizer companies,” he remarked.
He assured that all fertilizer manufacturers would be ensured a consistent supply of gas at reasonable rates , specifically allocated for fertilizer production.
The meeting also held a detailed discussion on urea production and pricing across the country.
Haroon directed the preparation of a comprehensive report on urea production, pricing, and retail rates.
He issued new directives to the National Fertilizer Corporation and instructed the preparation of a detailed briefing for the Prime Minister, covering key issues and proposed solutions in the fertilizer sector.
