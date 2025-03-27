Open Menu

Haroon Akhtar Chairs PITAC Meeting To Improve Quality Of Technical Training

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Haroon Akhtar chairs PITAC meeting to improve quality of technical training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of The Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Center (PITAC) aimed at enhancing the quality of technical training for youth and improving their employability.

During the meeting, he directed PITAC to modernize its training methods in line with industry advancement, said a news release.

Haroon emphasized the importance of adopting new strategies to ensure the training programs are effective in catering to the needs of young graduates.

The SAPM further stressed the significance of improving training programs to create more job opportunities for the youth in Pakistan.

He also instructed PITAC to focus on enhancing the quality of training and increasing the number of trainees.

He highlighted that professional training is essential for the growth and development of youth and plays a critical role in strengthening the national economy.

Haroon said tasked PITAC with the responsibility of increasing the number of training programs and ensuring their quality.

He also issued directives for the preparation of new courses with an emphasis on ensuring high-quality standards.

He underscored the importance of boosting the capacity of PITAC and improving its performance to offer better opportunities to the youth. He expressed his confidence that the improved training facilities at PITAC would provide the youth with better career opportunities within the industrial sector.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to providing professional training to youth, enhancing their skills, and enabling them to secure stable and rewarding careers in industry.

Haroon Akhtar emphasized the necessity of increasing the capacity and reach of training programs to help more young people gain industry-specific skills, ultimately contributing to the country's industrial growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..

2 hours ago
 Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire

2 hours ago
 CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction wit ..

CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwa ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening

2 hours ago
 Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bel ..

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..

3 hours ago
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

3 hours ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business