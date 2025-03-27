Haroon Akhtar Chairs PITAC Meeting To Improve Quality Of Technical Training
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of The Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Center (PITAC) aimed at enhancing the quality of technical training for youth and improving their employability.
During the meeting, he directed PITAC to modernize its training methods in line with industry advancement, said a news release.
Haroon emphasized the importance of adopting new strategies to ensure the training programs are effective in catering to the needs of young graduates.
The SAPM further stressed the significance of improving training programs to create more job opportunities for the youth in Pakistan.
He also instructed PITAC to focus on enhancing the quality of training and increasing the number of trainees.
He highlighted that professional training is essential for the growth and development of youth and plays a critical role in strengthening the national economy.
Haroon said tasked PITAC with the responsibility of increasing the number of training programs and ensuring their quality.
He also issued directives for the preparation of new courses with an emphasis on ensuring high-quality standards.
He underscored the importance of boosting the capacity of PITAC and improving its performance to offer better opportunities to the youth. He expressed his confidence that the improved training facilities at PITAC would provide the youth with better career opportunities within the industrial sector.
The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to providing professional training to youth, enhancing their skills, and enabling them to secure stable and rewarding careers in industry.
Haroon Akhtar emphasized the necessity of increasing the capacity and reach of training programs to help more young people gain industry-specific skills, ultimately contributing to the country's industrial growth.
