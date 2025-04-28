Haroon Akhtar Directs SMEDA, PIDC To Resolve Furniture Sector Issues
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Monday directed the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) to coordinate with Furniture Manufacturers Association to resolve their issues.
Chairing a meeting with Furniture Manufacturers Association, the SAPM said Pakistan possesses immense potential and produces high-quality products in the furniture manufacturing sector, said a news release.
The representative of the Furniture Manufacturers Faisal Mohsin and Mrs Zahra Faisal appealed to the government to provide greater support to the industry.
They pointed out that furniture manufacturers are facing challenges related to export awareness, skills development, taxation procedures, and documentation.
He emphasized that the furniture sector holds great potential to enhance Pakistan’s exports.
The SAPM noted that a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises are engaged in this sector, contributing significantly to the economy.
The SAPM assured that, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, the government is committed to facilitating furniture manufacturers in expanding their exports and will extend all possible support in this regard.
Haroon also instructed SMEDA and PIDC to present a detailed report on strategies to boost furniture exports by next week.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Haroon Akhtar directs SMEDA, PIDC to resolve furniture sector issues3 minutes ago
-
Gold dip by Rs.1,600 to Rs.347,100 per tola3 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
US 29 percent tariff on Pakistani products to profound impact on country's exports: President FPCCI2 hours ago
-
Ahsan for increased Pakistan-Turkmenistan economic cooperation, regional development under URAAN Pak ..5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 20259 hours ago
-
41st international exhibition of handmade carpets on Oct 721 hours ago
-
Saleem Memon for upgrdation of Hyderabad Railways junction22 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan have significant role in regional economic integration: Ambassador Atakhanov23 hours ago
-
Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial partners signs LOI with Pakistan Crypto Council1 day ago