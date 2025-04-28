Haroon Akhtar directs SMEDA, PIDC to resolve furniture sector issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Monday directed the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) to coordinate with Furniture Manufacturers Association to resolve their issues.

Chairing a meeting with Furniture Manufacturers Association, the SAPM said Pakistan possesses immense potential and produces high-quality products in the furniture manufacturing sector, said a news release.

The representative of the Furniture Manufacturers Faisal Mohsin and Mrs Zahra Faisal appealed to the government to provide greater support to the industry.

They pointed out that furniture manufacturers are facing challenges related to export awareness, skills development, taxation procedures, and documentation.

He emphasized that the furniture sector holds great potential to enhance Pakistan’s exports.

The SAPM noted that a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises are engaged in this sector, contributing significantly to the economy.

The SAPM assured that, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, the government is committed to facilitating furniture manufacturers in expanding their exports and will extend all possible support in this regard.

Haroon also instructed SMEDA and PIDC to present a detailed report on strategies to boost furniture exports by next week.