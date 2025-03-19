Haroon Akhtar Discuses Dairy Sector Issues With PDA Delegation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) to discuss the challenges facing the dairy sector and explore possible solutions.
During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar highlighted that Pakistan is among the world's largest milk-producing countries, with an annual production of over 70 million tons, said a news release.
However, he emphasized the need for further development in dairy farming and milk processing industries to improve quality standards and reduce production costs.
One of the key topics of discussion was the impact of the 18% General Sales Tax (GST) on packaged milk.
He said this tax has led to an increase in milk prices, affecting both producers and consumers.
The PDA urged the government to reconsider the taxation policy on packaged milk, advocating for a reduction in GST to ensure a steady supply of milk at affordable prices for consumers while supporting the dairy sector.
Haroon stressed that without increased investment in the dairy sector, achieving self-sufficiency in food production would not be possible.
He assured the delegation that the government is committed to addressing the challenges of the dairy industry and will continue engaging with relevant stakeholders to find effective solutions.
