Open Menu

Haroon Akhtar Discuses Dairy Sector Issues With PDA Delegation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Haroon Akhtar discuses dairy sector issues with PDA delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) to discuss the challenges facing the dairy sector and explore possible solutions.

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar highlighted that Pakistan is among the world's largest milk-producing countries, with an annual production of over 70 million tons, said a news release.

However, he emphasized the need for further development in dairy farming and milk processing industries to improve quality standards and reduce production costs.

One of the key topics of discussion was the impact of the 18% General Sales Tax (GST) on packaged milk.

He said this tax has led to an increase in milk prices, affecting both producers and consumers.

The PDA urged the government to reconsider the taxation policy on packaged milk, advocating for a reduction in GST to ensure a steady supply of milk at affordable prices for consumers while supporting the dairy sector.

Haroon stressed that without increased investment in the dairy sector, achieving self-sufficiency in food production would not be possible.

He assured the delegation that the government is committed to addressing the challenges of the dairy industry and will continue engaging with relevant stakeholders to find effective solutions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Establishment of a special overseas bench in the I ..

Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a pract ..

11 minutes ago
 Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI ..

Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..

50 minutes ago
 Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition ..

Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025

3 hours ago
 UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

3 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 202 ..

Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before ..

Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

3 hours ago
International Charity Organisation launches projec ..

International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..

3 hours ago
 World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Y ..

Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions

4 hours ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution

4 hours ago
 Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Boa ..

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

5 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses st ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business