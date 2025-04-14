Open Menu

Haroon Akhtar For Safe, Productive Salt Mining To Unlock Global Trade Avenues

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Haroon Akhtar for safe, productive salt mining to unlock global trade avenues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Monday stressed the need for safe, sustainable, and value addition in salt mining to unlock international markets’ trading opportunities.

He was speaking at an inaugural session of the three-day international workshop titled “Productive Salt Mining and Value Addition of Salt Products for International Markets, jointly organized by the National Productivity Organization (NPO) and Salt Manufacturer Associated of Pakistan (SMAP).

Akhtar emphasized that innovation and sustainability were critical needs of the hour in the salt mining industry. He acknowledged the pivotal role being played by the NPO in the industrial development of the country.

Highlighting key initiatives, he mentioned the ministry’s plans to establish model factories aimed at enhancing productivity and value addition in different sectors.

He particularly stressed the importance of boosting global demand for Pakistan’s renowned pink salt, known not only for its unique taste but also for its health benefits, including stress relief and therapeutic uses.

“Value addition will lead to increased exports and generate employment opportunities,” he said, adding, “We must prioritize utility creation and aim for a strong presence in the global market.”

The workshop includes sessions focused on mine safety, productivity, and exploring new business opportunities in the salt sector.

International experts and industry leaders are participating in discussions surrounding around exports and value-added products.

Haroon Akhtar also noted the significance of the National Industrial Policy, currently being formulated, as a vital step towards enhancing the country’s export potential and industrial growth.

He reiterated that minerals like pink salt and gemstone factors were essential to boosting Pakistan’s mineral exports.

“We must steer our economy towards growth in GDP, salt mining, and mineral exports. Highlighting our products on the global stage is key to creating job opportunities and sustainable economic development,”he added.

The workshop will continue till April 16th, bringing together experts, stakeholders, and policymakers to explore the full potential of Pakistan’s salt mining industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business