Haroon Akhtar for safe, productive salt mining to unlock global trade avenues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Monday stressed the need for safe, sustainable, and value addition in salt mining to unlock international markets’ trading opportunities.

He was speaking at an inaugural session of the three-day international workshop titled “Productive Salt Mining and Value Addition of Salt Products for International Markets, jointly organized by the National Productivity Organization (NPO) and Salt Manufacturer Associated of Pakistan (SMAP).

Akhtar emphasized that innovation and sustainability were critical needs of the hour in the salt mining industry. He acknowledged the pivotal role being played by the NPO in the industrial development of the country.

Highlighting key initiatives, he mentioned the ministry’s plans to establish model factories aimed at enhancing productivity and value addition in different sectors.

He particularly stressed the importance of boosting global demand for Pakistan’s renowned pink salt, known not only for its unique taste but also for its health benefits, including stress relief and therapeutic uses.

“Value addition will lead to increased exports and generate employment opportunities,” he said, adding, “We must prioritize utility creation and aim for a strong presence in the global market.”

The workshop includes sessions focused on mine safety, productivity, and exploring new business opportunities in the salt sector.

International experts and industry leaders are participating in discussions surrounding around exports and value-added products.

Haroon Akhtar also noted the significance of the National Industrial Policy, currently being formulated, as a vital step towards enhancing the country’s export potential and industrial growth.

He reiterated that minerals like pink salt and gemstone factors were essential to boosting Pakistan’s mineral exports.

“We must steer our economy towards growth in GDP, salt mining, and mineral exports. Highlighting our products on the global stage is key to creating job opportunities and sustainable economic development,”he added.

The workshop will continue till April 16th, bringing together experts, stakeholders, and policymakers to explore the full potential of Pakistan’s salt mining industry.