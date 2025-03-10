Open Menu

Haroon Akhtar Khan Assumes Office As SAPM For Industries, Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 10:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Monday officially assumed his office.

On the occasion, senior officials of the ministry provided him with a detailed briefing on various departments, ongoing projects, and future policies, said a news release.

Haroon Akhtar said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister, industrial development holds a decisive position in overall economic growth, and modernizing the industrial sector is essential for sustainable progress.

He emphasized that strengthening Pakistan’s economy depends on the promotion of industries and an increase in productivity, for which all necessary measures will be taken.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Ministry of Industries and Production will provide a conducive environment for industrial development, ensuring not only the growth of local industries but also the creation of a favorable climate for foreign investment.

The development of the industrial sector will lead to increased employment opportunities, higher exports, and a more stable economy.

Haroon Akhtar assured that in line with the Prime Minister’s priorities, industrial development will be given the highest importance, and a comprehensive strategy will be adopted to address the challenges faced by the sector.

He reaffirmed his commitment to taking all necessary steps for the promotion of industries and investment, enabling Pakistan to emerge as a strong industrial economy in the global market.

