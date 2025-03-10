Open Menu

Haroon Akhtar Khan Assumes Office As SAPM On Industries, Production

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Haroon Akhtar Khan assumes office as SAPM on Industries, Production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Monday officially assumed his office, said an official statement.

He emphasized that, according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, industrial development is crucial for overall economic growth.

Haroon Akhtar was briefed by the Federal secretary on the relevant departments of the ministry.

Under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Ministry of Industries and Production will create a conducive environment for industrial growth in the country, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum

16 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE Unive ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University

30 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..

31 minutes ago
 Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ ..

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..

46 minutes ago
 India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

1 hour ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

1 hour ago
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions ..

Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Is ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’

1 hour ago
 ‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN dec ..

‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US El ..

DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..

2 hours ago
 National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 ..

National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business