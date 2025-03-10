Haroon Akhtar Khan assumes office as SAPM on Industries, Production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Monday officially assumed his office, said an official statement.

He emphasized that, according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, industrial development is crucial for overall economic growth.

Haroon Akhtar was briefed by the Federal secretary on the relevant departments of the ministry.

Under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Ministry of Industries and Production will create a conducive environment for industrial growth in the country, he added.