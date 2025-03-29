Haroon Akhtar lauds Honda’s export breakthrough as boost to industrial growth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan Saturday lauded Honda Atlas cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) for its continued efforts to expand the reach of Pakistani-built vehicles beyond domestic borders.

Addressing as chief guest at a ceremony arranged by HACPL to celebrated the commencement of its first-ever export of completely built-up (CBU) units from Pakistan, near here at its company’s premises.

The SAPM emphasized that this milestone signifies Pakistan’s growing potential to become a competitive player in the global automotive market.

Highlighting the government's vision for export-led industrial growth, he underscored the importance of close coordination between the public and private sectors.

Haroon Akhtar Khan reiterated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of fostering an export-driven and sustainable industrial ecosystem. “The government remains committed to supporting the automotive sector through favorable policy reforms and infrastructural development,” he said.

The SAPM encouraged other local manufacturers to seize emerging opportunities in international markets, expressing confidence in Pakistan’s capacity to become a regional hub for automotive production and export.

This achievement by Honda Atlas Cars marks a promising step forward in realizing the country’s industrial and economic ambitions on the global stage.

The SAPM also visited the HACPL plant and praised its advanced facility, quality standards, and contribution to local manufacturing and exports, aligning with government goals for economic growth.

The event was also attended by key government and industry stakeholders, including Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production, Saif Anjum, and CEO of the Engineering Development board (EDB), Khuda Baksh Ali.

During the visit, Aamir H. Shirazi highlighted government support for a business-friendly environment, while Mr. Takafumi Koike emphasized Honda’s innovation and global legacy.

Aamir H. Shirazi said that HACPL has successfully dispatched its inaugural batch of 40 Honda CITY 1.2L units to Japan, reinforcing its position as a key player in the international automotive market. This achievement highlights HACPL’s dedication to world-class quality, reliability, and innovation, laying the groundwork for future export ventures across diverse global markets.

The event also featured a tree plantation activity reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainability and a greener future.