Haroon Akhtar reviews budget proposals for the upcoming fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to review budget proposals for the industrial sector for the upcoming fiscal year.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum, representatives from the Engineering Development board (EDB), and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), said a news release.

The participants discussed various key issues including the promotion of local manufacturing, import and export of raw materials, the structure of Customs Duties (CD), Regulatory Duties (RD), and Additional Customs Duties (ACD).

The Ministry proposed a 20% Regulatory Duty on LED lighting products, it added.

Haroon Akhtar directed for revisions in the budget proposals, emphasizing the need for tax reforms to uplift the industrial sector. He proposed the introduction of a super tax to bring Pakistan’s corporate tax structure at par with regional standards.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, the Special Assistant stressed the importance of creating a business-friendly environment to encourage investment in the industrial sector. He also highlighted the need to support local industries and facilitate small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Haroon Akhtar instructed the concerned departments to identify and eliminate obstacles hindering industrial development to ensure sustainable economic growth in the country.