Open Menu

Haroon Akhtar Supports Bio Gas Plant To Drive Economic Growth, Sustainable Energy

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Haroon Akhtar supports Bio Gas plant to drive economic growth, sustainable energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday expressed strong support for the establishment of a Bio Gas Plant, emphasizing its potential to drive economic growth and provide a sustainable energy solution for Pakistan.

The Bio Gas Plant is set to provide economic opportunities for local farmers while also playing a key role in environmental conservation, said a news release.

Briefing by Pak Suzuki, Haroon Akhtar emphasized that Bio Gas is an excellent alternative energy source to meet Pakistan’s energy needs, which will not only solve the fuel crisis but also contribute to reducing carbon emissions.

He further highlighted that the Prime Minister’s "Uraan Vision" stresses the importance of a clean environment, and Pakistan has set a target to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.

Haroon Akhtar pointed out that Pakistan’s total imports have reached $54 billion, with $16.91 billion spent solely on petroleum.

The establishment of the Bio Gas Plant will help reduce oil imports and assist in meeting the country’s energy requirements.

Under this project, Bio Gas will be produced from cow dung in Pakistan, providing fuel for vehicles and industries. This initiative could bring revolutionary changes to Pakistan’s energy sector while providing additional income opportunities for local farmers.

Haroon Akhtar has directed the prompt implementation of the project and announced that the government will design a policy for Bio Gas for industrial use to ensure its effective utilization and promotion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Mega tree plantation campaign launched in Punjab

Mega tree plantation campaign launched in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices reach record high level in internation ..

Gold prices reach record high level in international level, in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Japan first to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Japan first to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

15 minutes ago
 No religious freedom for Muslim in India as police ..

No religious freedom for Muslim in India as police launch crackdown on Meerut Un ..

43 minutes ago
 UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for thrilling fight night ..

UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for thrilling fight night on July 26

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visito ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

1 hour ago
Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' c ..

Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' competition announced

2 hours ago
 DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitaria ..

DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day with community initiativ ..

2 hours ago
 DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo move ..

DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward

2 hours ago
 ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen ..

ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility

2 hours ago
 Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulka ..

Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm

2 hours ago
 Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to ..

Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business