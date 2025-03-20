Haroon Akhtar supports Bio Gas plant to drive economic growth, sustainable energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday expressed strong support for the establishment of a Bio Gas Plant, emphasizing its potential to drive economic growth and provide a sustainable energy solution for Pakistan.

The Bio Gas Plant is set to provide economic opportunities for local farmers while also playing a key role in environmental conservation, said a news release.

Briefing by Pak Suzuki, Haroon Akhtar emphasized that Bio Gas is an excellent alternative energy source to meet Pakistan’s energy needs, which will not only solve the fuel crisis but also contribute to reducing carbon emissions.

He further highlighted that the Prime Minister’s "Uraan Vision" stresses the importance of a clean environment, and Pakistan has set a target to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.

Haroon Akhtar pointed out that Pakistan’s total imports have reached $54 billion, with $16.91 billion spent solely on petroleum.

The establishment of the Bio Gas Plant will help reduce oil imports and assist in meeting the country’s energy requirements.

Under this project, Bio Gas will be produced from cow dung in Pakistan, providing fuel for vehicles and industries. This initiative could bring revolutionary changes to Pakistan’s energy sector while providing additional income opportunities for local farmers.

Haroon Akhtar has directed the prompt implementation of the project and announced that the government will design a policy for Bio Gas for industrial use to ensure its effective utilization and promotion.