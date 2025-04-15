Open Menu

Haroon Chairs A Meeting To Review Appointments Of BoDs And CEOs In Key Industries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Haroon chairs a meeting to review appointments of BoDs and CEOs in key industries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review appointments of the board of Directors (BoD) and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in key institutions under the ministry.

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar highlighted the critical role played by Board members and CEOs in the performance and success of public sector organizations, said a news release.

Haroon said that “Board members and CEOs are essential leaders in any institution. Their selection must reflect transparency and merit, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision.

Highlighting the significance of effective leadership, he said, “The performance of government institutions is directly linked to the efficiency and capabilities of their Boards and CEOs.”

Haroon Akhtar instructed the Ministry to expedite the process of appointing CEOs and called for the immediate submission of proposed Names and profiles for Board of Directors positions.

In the next meeting, the profiles and names of the BoDs and CEOs will be brought for under consideration.

The meeting reinforced the government's commitment to strengthening institutional governance through capable and transparent leadership.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Da ..

Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..

1 hour ago
 Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up ..

Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture ..

Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..

1 hour ago
 Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pi ..

Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive

2 hours ago
 Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Kara ..

Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak

2 hours ago
 Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred ..

Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast

3 hours ago
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students fro ..

Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks ..

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off

4 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA ..

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..

4 hours ago
 UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on G ..

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

4 hours ago
 March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new ..

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business