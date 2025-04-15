Haroon Chairs A Meeting To Review Appointments Of BoDs And CEOs In Key Industries
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review appointments of the board of Directors (BoD) and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in key institutions under the ministry.
During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar highlighted the critical role played by Board members and CEOs in the performance and success of public sector organizations, said a news release.
Haroon said that “Board members and CEOs are essential leaders in any institution. Their selection must reflect transparency and merit, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision.
”
Highlighting the significance of effective leadership, he said, “The performance of government institutions is directly linked to the efficiency and capabilities of their Boards and CEOs.”
Haroon Akhtar instructed the Ministry to expedite the process of appointing CEOs and called for the immediate submission of proposed Names and profiles for Board of Directors positions.
In the next meeting, the profiles and names of the BoDs and CEOs will be brought for under consideration.
The meeting reinforced the government's commitment to strengthening institutional governance through capable and transparent leadership.
