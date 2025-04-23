Open Menu

Haroon Chairs Meeting To Discuss National Tractor Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Haroon chairs meeting to discuss national tractor policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with tractor manufacturers to discuss the formulation of the National Tractor Policy.

During the meeting, he described the National Tractor Policy as a landmark initiative aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of promoting and protecting local industry, said a news release.

Haroon highlighted the significant role of tractor manufacturers in the domestic production process and stressed that making tractors more affordable would significantly benefit farmers across Pakistan.

He directed manufacturers to propose viable solutions for reducing tractor prices to make them more accessible.

"Local industry protection is central to the Prime Minister’s vision," said Haroon.

"The agriculture, exports, and manufacturing sectors are closely linked and must be developed in tandem to drive economic growth."

Increasing exports and improving the national economy remain key priorities of the government, he added.

The suggestions shared by the tractor manufacturers during the meeting will be thoroughly reviewed. It was decided that a follow-up meeting on the same agenda will be convened next week.

Haroon said tractor loan schemes could be highly beneficial for unemployed youth by creating job opportunities in the agricultural sector.

During the meeting, tractor manufacturers raised concerns about high GST, excessive regulatory duties, high markup rates, and the lack of a consistent policy framework.

The manufacturers appreciated Haroon Akhtar proactive efforts and commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

4 minutes ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

12 minutes ago
 The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

4 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

16 hours ago
 Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

16 hours ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

16 hours ago
 Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

16 hours ago
 Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of pol ..

Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business