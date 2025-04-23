Haroon chairs meeting to discuss national tractor policy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with tractor manufacturers to discuss the formulation of the National Tractor Policy.

During the meeting, he described the National Tractor Policy as a landmark initiative aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of promoting and protecting local industry, said a news release.

Haroon highlighted the significant role of tractor manufacturers in the domestic production process and stressed that making tractors more affordable would significantly benefit farmers across Pakistan.

He directed manufacturers to propose viable solutions for reducing tractor prices to make them more accessible.

"Local industry protection is central to the Prime Minister’s vision," said Haroon.

"The agriculture, exports, and manufacturing sectors are closely linked and must be developed in tandem to drive economic growth."

Increasing exports and improving the national economy remain key priorities of the government, he added.

The suggestions shared by the tractor manufacturers during the meeting will be thoroughly reviewed. It was decided that a follow-up meeting on the same agenda will be convened next week.

Haroon said tractor loan schemes could be highly beneficial for unemployed youth by creating job opportunities in the agricultural sector.

During the meeting, tractor manufacturers raised concerns about high GST, excessive regulatory duties, high markup rates, and the lack of a consistent policy framework.

The manufacturers appreciated Haroon Akhtar proactive efforts and commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the industry.