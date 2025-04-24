Haroon chairs meeting to enhance financing avenues for manufacturing sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to

review ways to enhance financing avenues for the manufacturing sector, recognizing that easy access to credit is vital for industrial growth.

The meeting was held with the directives of the Prime Minister, for facilitating credit access for the manufacturing sector, said a news release.

Haroon Akhtar emphasized that resolving credit supply issues and policy bottlenecks is essential to boost the sector's productivity and competitiveness.

A detailed discussion was held on the current challenges in credit disbursement and the potential solutions to address them.

The committee underscored the need for a proactive role by the banking sector in providing loans to industrialists.

Haroon Akhtar reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the manufacturing sector, stating, “Every possible step will be taken to facilitate the manufacturing sector.” He further mentioned that steps to ease credit access for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are also under active consideration.

The committee was directed to identify key issues faced by the manufacturing sector and propose relevant policy recommendations to ensure timely and effective credit support.