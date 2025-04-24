Open Menu

Haroon Chairs Meeting To Enhance Financing Avenues For Manufacturing Sector

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Haroon chairs meeting to enhance financing avenues for manufacturing sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to

review ways to enhance financing avenues for the manufacturing sector, recognizing that easy access to credit is vital for industrial growth.

The meeting was held with the directives of the Prime Minister, for facilitating credit access for the manufacturing sector, said a news release.

Haroon Akhtar emphasized that resolving credit supply issues and policy bottlenecks is essential to boost the sector's productivity and competitiveness.

A detailed discussion was held on the current challenges in credit disbursement and the potential solutions to address them.

The committee underscored the need for a proactive role by the banking sector in providing loans to industrialists.

Haroon Akhtar reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the manufacturing sector, stating, “Every possible step will be taken to facilitate the manufacturing sector.” He further mentioned that steps to ease credit access for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are also under active consideration.

The committee was directed to identify key issues faced by the manufacturing sector and propose relevant policy recommendations to ensure timely and effective credit support.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

25 minutes ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

31 minutes ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

44 minutes ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

55 minutes ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

1 hour ago
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

1 hour ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

2 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

2 hours ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business