Haroon chairs meeting to review KCCI budget proposal, address business community concerns

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review budget proposals of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and address the concerns of the business community.
In this regards, a high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Industries and Production, said a news release.
During the meeting, Haroon emphasized that economic stability and growth remain top priorities under the vision of the Prime Minister.
He reiterated that facilitating the business community and resolving their issues are key components of the government’s economic strategy.
He also highlighted the issues faced by KCCI, said adding that their concerns will be addressed on a priority basis.
Haroon Akhtar had recently visited Karachi, where KCCI presented their budget proposals aimed at boosting industrial and commercial activity in the region.
He directed all relevant departments to begin immediate work on the proposals presented by the KCCI.
Ensuring ease of doing business and providing necessary support to the business community is a core responsibility of his Ministry, he added.
“Accelerating economic growth requires swift and effective resolution of business-related challenges.” “Under the Prime Minister’s vision, we are committed to driving investment, promoting industry, and supporting sustainable economic development across the country,” he said.
