Haroon Discuss Cooperation With Siana Group USA
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 08:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, met with Siana Group USA Chairman, M Ashraf Qazi and discussed with him the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills, business collaboration, investment prospects in Pakistan and iron ore export potential.
According to press release issued by the Ministry of Industries and Production, the SAPM emphasized that Pakistan offered immense opportunities in the iron and steel sector and that reviving the steel industry was a top priority of the government.
He said the government was fully committed to facilitating investors and would provide all necessary support to encourage foreign and local investment.
“Investment in the steel sector is vital for Pakistan’s industrial development,” he said, adding that concrete steps were being taken to create an investor-friendly environment.
