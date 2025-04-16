Open Menu

Haroon For Institutional Reforms To Enhance Skill Training

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Haroon for institutional reforms to enhance skill training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday called for skilled training and institutional reforms to meet modern challenges and to enhance productivity to achieve sustainable economic growth.

During a detailed briefing at the Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM), the special assistant highlighted the critical role of management and marketing courses in strengthening professional, said a news release.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, skilled individuals play a pivotal role in the development of the country.

He further emphasized that the presence of experienced professionals in training institutes is essential for producing high-quality trainees and underscored the need for the younger generation to learn accounting, marketing, and finance to meet modern-day challenges.

He expressed concern over the financial deficit faced by the institute due to high operational costs and directed that effective steps must be taken immediately to overcome this issue.

He said that training is indispensable for the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and the Pakistan Institute of Management must enhance its outreach so more people become aware of its offerings.

PIM is currently offering public training programs, customized courses, and professional development trainings.

Haroon also issued fresh directives to increase the efficiency and capacity of the institute, ensuring it plays an even greater role in national development.

